Samford football announces 13 signees for 2017

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.— Samford Head Football Coach Chris Hatcher announced the signing of 13 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent for the school's 2017 signing class Wednesday morning.

"We're very excited about this class," Hatcher said. "Our staff has worked extremely hard developing relationships and picking the guys that fit the Samford mission. We feel very confident that the young men that will officially sign with us today can come in and help us be a better football team and a better university."

The class, which is the third for Hatcher and his staff, consists of 11 high school signees and two transfers. The group includes eight offensive players and five defense players. Five of the Bulldogs' signees hail from the state of Georgia. A total of four are from Florida, three from Alabama and one from Mississippi.

"We're feel very good about the direction of this program," Hatcher said. "We believe these young men are going to be the key factors in getting us over the top in the years to come."

Below is a bio sketch on each of Samford's 13 signees.

Bruce Aubley, OL, 6-3, 290, Jacksonville, Fla. (Bishop Kenny HS)

Bruce Aubley was a Blue-Grey All-American at Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Florida . . . He was a two-time first team all-district selection . . . As a senior, Aubley was also second team all-first coast and honorable mention all-state, and he served as a team captain . . . As a junior, he won his team's Most Valuable Lineman award . . . As a sophomore, he helped lead his team to a district title, and the team advanced to the third round of the playoffs, the deepest run in school history . . . He was a two-time honor roll member, and he was a member of the National Honor Society . . . He also won his school's Student-Athlete award.

Nathan East, LB, 6-2, 200, McCalla, Ala. (McAdory HS)

Nathan East tallied 190 career tackles at McAdory High School . . . He also had six fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and three blocked punts . . . He scored two defensive touchdowns and three offensive touchdowns (two passing, one receiving) . . . East led his team in tackles in 2015, and served as a team captain in 2016 . . . He also won his team's Iron Man Award . . . Off the field, he served as the Senior Class President, and he was a member of the National Honor Society.

Tre'Shun Floyd, LB, 6-0, 208, Auburn, Ala. (Auburn HS)

Tre'Shun Floyd was a two-time all-area selection at Auburn High School . . . He racked up 238 career tackles, including 167 solo stops . . . He also had nine sacks, one interception, six forced fumbles and scored one touchdown . . . Floyd served as a two-time team captain, and he was a two-time Auburn High School Defensive MVP.

Ty Herring, FS, 6-3, 185, Fernandina, Fla. (Fernandina Beach HS)

Ty Herring was named all-Nassau County at Fernandina Beach High School in Florida . . . He led Nassau County in interceptions with seven in his junior season . . . He also played basketball, earning all-Nassau County honors in that sport as well.

Nelson Jordan, DL, 6-2, 230, Starkville, Miss. (Starkville HS)

Nelson Jordan tallied 173 total tackles in his career at Starkville High School in Mississippi . . . He also had 37 tackles for loss, 26 sacks and four forced fumbles . . . Additionally, he scored one defensive touchdown . . . He helped lead his team to the 2015 state title . . . He was a three-time team captain, and three-time Defensive Player of the Week . . . He also played basketball, helping to lead his team to the 2014 stats championship.

Zach Kadum, OL, 6-3, 292, Silver Creek, Ga. (Rome HS)

Zach Kadum started a school-record 39 consecutive games at Rome High School in Georgia . . . During his senior season, Kadum averaged 12 pancake blocks per game . . . He was named first team all-state in Georgia as a senior . . . He was also a four-time all-area and three-time first team all-region selection . . . Kadum played in the 2015 Rising Senior's Georgia Junior Bowl . . . He served as a team captain as both a junior and senior, and he led his team to the 2016 state title . . . In the classroom, Kadum was a four-time honor roll member . . . He also volunteered at the Community Soup Kitchen, youth football camps, Habitat for Humanity, and at the Boys and Girls Club.

Brendan Loftus, OL, 6-7, 290, Tallahassee, Fla. (University of Miami)

Brendan Loftus is transferring to Samford from the University of Miami . . . He redshirted with the Hurricanes in 2015, and he saw action in one game in 2016 . . . Loftus prepped at Godby High School in Tallahassee, Florida, receiving a three-star rating from 247Sports.com . . . He was named second team all-state and first team all-big bend . . . He served as a team captain, and led his team to a combined record of 23-5 over his last two seasons . . . He helped Godby to a berth in the state championship game despite playing the final three games of the season with a broken foot . . . Loftus also won his team's FCA Award.

Joshua Long, DL, 6-1, 252, Columbus, Ga. (Brookstone HS)

Joshua Long was a three-time all-region and all-city selection at Brookstone High School in Georgia . . . For his career, he tallied 183 tackles, 21 sacks and five fumble recoveries . . . He also scored 17 career touchdowns . . . Long was a two-time MVP of his team, and he served as a team captain as a senior . . . He was a member of F.L.A., he was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, and he served on the usher board at his church.

Jordan Montgomery, ATH, 6-1, 180, Anniston, Ala. (Walter Wellborn HS)

Jordan Montgomery started 43 games for Walter Wellborn High School in Anniston, Alabama . . . He was named all-state in 2015, and all-county in 2014 and 2016 . . . Montgomery was also a member of the All Pigskin All-Star team in 2015 and 2016 . . . For his career, Montgomery recorded 12 interceptions, 386 tackles, six sacks, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries . . . Offensively, he finished with 1,863 rushing yards, 1,053 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns . . . He was named a captain of his team as a senior, and he finished in the top 10 percent of his high school class.

Treyvon Paulk, RB, 5-9, 190, Alpharetta, Ga. (Hutchinson CC)

Treyvon Paulk comes to Samford from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas . . . In 2015 at Hutchinson, Paulk played in nine games and led his team by rushing for 667 yards and nine touchdowns on 121 carries . . . He also caught seven passes for 44 yards during his season at Hutchinson . . . Paulk transferred to Hutchinson after one season at Tennessee . . . He played his high school football at Milton High School in Georgia, rushing for 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior . . . He played in just four games during his senior season, missing the rest of the season with an injury . . . Paulk was rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN . . . He was also a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, Rivals and Scout.

Moise Satine, ATH, 5-9, 172, Avon Park, Fla. (Avon Park HS)

Moise Satine was named Highlands County Player of the Year at Avon Park High School in Florida . . . He also earned honorable mention all-state honors . . . Satine helped lead his team to back-to-back district titles, and he was named team MVP in both 2015 and 2016 . . . He was named a team captain for both football and track as a senior . . . During his senior season, Satine finished with 1,755 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns in 139 touches . . . He earned the Top Scholar Award for football, and he was a two-time honor roll member.

Montrell Washington, WR, 5-9, 175, Canton, Ga. (Cherokee HS)

Montrell Washington was an all-county, all-region and all-state honoree, and served as a team captain as a senior in 2016 at Cherokee High School in Georgia . . . He was named the Offensive Player of the Year for Region 4, and by the Cherokee Tribune . . . Washington was also named Player of the Year by the Gridiron Club, and he was named his team's MVP . . . In his senior season, he caught 93 passes for 1,086 yards and 10 touchdowns . . . He also had 74 carries for 801 yards and seven touchdowns . . . He returned eight kickoffs for 283 yards and a touchdown, and he returned five punts for 95 yards . . . He amassed 2,265 all-purpose yards as a senior . . . On defense, he had six tackles, one tackle for loss, an interception and a pass break-up . . . As a junior in 2015, he was named first team all-county, and he was the Gridiron Club's Returner of the Year, and his team's Offensive Player of the Year . . . He also ran track, and is the school record holder in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Kentre'vious Williams, ATH, 6-1, 180, Baconton, Ga. (Mitchell County HS)

Kentre'vious Williams was named first team all-region as a quarterback, and second team all-region as a long-snapper at Mitchell County High School . . . He was named the Albany Herald's People's Choice Player of the Year . . . He helped lead his team to the second round of the state playoffs for the first time in 13 years . . . He also competed in track, winning the 200 meters and 4x100 meters . . . Williams was a member of the Beta Club, and he was president of the usher ministry at his church.

