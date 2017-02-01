Coroner identifies man killed in Gate City area

Authorities have identified a man shot and killed in the Gate City area Tuesday afternoon.

Andreas Kashif Brown, a 33-year-old Birmingham resident, was pronounced dead in the 7500 block of 64th Court Way South at 5:15 p.m.

Police say the victim was an innocent bystander and was caught in the crossfire when two other men were shooting at each other.

Police are searching for the two shooters, who fled the scene before officers arrived.

