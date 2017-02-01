Jill: After today, high temperatures will trend downward

Puffy clouds are expected to remain across the sky today. Temperatures will top off in the 70s most places again, especially south of I-20. The chance for rain remains low.



A cold front sagging southward will cause spotty showers to develop this evening and impact the highway 278 corridor after 8PM.



The shower coverage will increase through Thursday morning up to 50%, especially north of I-20. The chance remains during the day for showers as the band slowly sags southward with the stalling front.



We will continue the chance for showers through Friday as the front slips farther to the south. Greatest coverage will be in the morning and south of I-20.



Temperatures after today won’t be as warm and will slowly decline as the weekend approaches. By Saturday morning we will see more places in the 20s to start and 50s for highs.



There is still a chance for rain on Super Bowl Sunday. 40% chance especially early in the day.



Next week looks milder and unsettled. Model data continues to vary on the strength and timing of our next system. We will need to keep a close watch on it though because enough instability and wind shear might be present for strong or severe storms.

