Kairos Chicken Florentine Soup

Ingredients:

1 rotisserie chicken, shredded, OR 4 cups cooked shredded chicken

4 cups chicken stock or broth

3 cups cooked rice

1 small sweet onion, diced

2 pieces uncooked bacon, chopped

3 cups spinach

1 cup heavy cream

Juice and Zest of 1 lemon

Splash of white wine

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 cup Romano Cheese

Sea salt

White pepper

Celery salt

Delicious Goodness Seasoning or dry ranch mix

Directions:

In a soup pot, melt butter and add bacon and onions. Stir and cook until onions are translucent. Season with celery salt and add minced garlic. Be careful not to burn garlic. Add a splash of white wine to deglaze onions/bacon.

Add in chicken stock, chicken, rice, spinach, and heavy cream. Simmer on low heat until it's the consistency you desire. If you like it thicker, cook it a little longer. Season with ranch mix, sea salt, white pepper, the zest of one lemon, and the juice of one lemon. Garnish with Romano cheese.

