Good Day Alabama: February 1, 2017

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

CARROLL ON SCOTUS - President Donald Trump announced his nomination for the United States Supreme Court last night. He nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch. Gorsuch is a 49-year-old federal appellate judge from Colorado. The court has been operating with eight justices since the sudden death last February of Justice Antonin Scalia. If confirmed.... Gorsuch would continue the ideological balance that existed before Scalia's death, with four conservatives, four liberals and Justice Anthony Kennedy as a swing vote between the blocs. Trump selected him from a list of 20 potential justices compiled during the presidential campaign. Former Federal Judge and law professor Judge John Carroll joined us this morning with his thoughts.

SUPER BOWL - Mike talked with former NFL and Alabama Running Back Bobby Humphrey and former NFL and Auburn lineman Chris Gray about what it was like to play in the Super Bowl. Catch Super Bowl 51 right here on WBRC on Sunday!

FLOODED CARS - Consumers everywhere need to be on the lookout for flood-damaged cars in 2017. People are driving hundreds of thousands of waterlogged wrecks right now, according to the latest research. In addition, thousands more will likely surface on used car lots this year, since 19 separate floods – the most-ever on record – swept the nation in 2016. Flood damaged cars rot from the inside out, destroying their mechanical, electrical and safety systems. Professional con men clean up and resell flooded vehicles around the country to unsuspecting buyers. It takes only a few hours to restore them cosmetically, at a minimal cost to the criminals. However, buying these dangerous cars costs people thousands and driving them puts lives at risk. Used car expert Larry Gamache offered help to consumers to avoid being the next victim. Larry shared some of his top tips on how to spot a car scam and outsmart the criminals looking to rip off unsuspecting buyers. To help car buyers, free Carfax Reports are available with every vehicle for sale on their site. In addition, Carfax offers a free flood check at for anyone worried about purchasing a flood damaged car.

ASK THE DOCTOR - Alejandro Aldana, MD, FACC, Cardiologist with Alabama Cardiovascular Group joined us to take viewer questions about "Venous Insufficiency" or inadequate blood flow. Venous insufficiency is a condition where the flow of blood through the veins is inadequate, causing blood to pool in the legs. It can be caused by several different vein disorders, but it's most often caused by either blood clots or varicose veins. Your treatment options depend on what's causing the condition, but your doctor might recommend compression stockings and prescription medications. In more serious cases, you may need surgery. Your arteries carry blood from your heart out to the rest of your body. Your veins carry blood back to the heart, and valves in the veins stop the blood from flowing backward. When your veins have trouble sending blood from your limbs to the heart, it's known as venous insufficiency. In this condition, blood doesn't flow back properly to the heart, causing blood to pool in the veins in your legs. Several factors can cause venous insufficiency, though it's most commonly caused by blood clots - deep vein thrombosis - and varicose veins. Even if you have a family history of venous insufficiency, there are simple steps you can take to lower your chances of developing the condition.

JEH JEH LIVE - February is Black History Month. In celebration, Jeh Jeh catches up with some choirs this month for special music. Today he joined us from Ramsay High School. The Ramsay High School Concert Choir performed several songs for us this morning.

GARDENING - Jon Culver with Sweet Peas Garden Center joins us to discuss plants for Valentines. He shows us Begonias, calla lilies, orchids, cyclamen, primrose and daffodils. He showed us how to use them in arrangements. All of these plants have brought colors and are great to enjoy inside your house or in your yard. Visit Sweet Peas Garden Shop at 2829 Linden Ave, Homewood. The phone number is 205-879-3839. Or you can email him at jonculver6@gmail.com.