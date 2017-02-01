National Signing Day 2017: Area high schools

WBRC FOX6 News will be at as many signing ceremonies as possible. Follow FOX6 Sports Directer Rick Karle on Twitter for updates throughout the day.

Bessemer City

Football

Marquel Shelton -- Garden City CC

Jhalin Witherspoon -- Garden City CC

Jamal Brooks -- Missouri

Carver

Football

Darrell Cook -- Lincoln

Cardell Jones -- Lincoln

Keldrick Marsh -- Miles

Tadarrius Patterson -- Toledo

Syhiem Simmons -- Rutgers

Corey Tarbert -- Point

Clay-Chalkville

Nico Collins -- Michigan (football)

Cullman

Football

Hunter Brannon -- Alabama

Softball

Mckensi Burks -- Lindsey Wilson College

Sierra Easterwood -- Central Alabama Community College

Meredith McPherson -- Snead State Community College

Hannah Morton -- Wallace State

Tiffany Schwaiger -- Snead State Community College

Soccer

Kaitlin Cook -- West Georgia

Baseball

Caleb Lipsey -- Wallace State

Gardendale

Football

Steven Crowder -- Eastern Kentucky

Dawson Cazola -- North Alabama

Sterling Stone -- Itawamba CC

Jon-Hulston Hill -- Faulkner

Demetrius King -- North Alabama

Andrew Freeman -- North Alabama

Volleyball

Kaila Gibson -- Point University

Soccer

Alexa Kaufman -- West Georgia

Hayden

Leonard Johnson -- Duke (football)

Hewitt-Trussville

Football

David Acfalle -- UAB

Grayson Cash -- UAB

Noah Igbinoghene -- Auburn

Connor Adair -- Memphis

Hillcrest

Football

Chris Finch -- Lane College

Clay Harris -- Delta State

Ladarius Murray -- Lane College

Brian Robinson -- Alabama

Jai Smith -- JSU

Kionte Taggart -- Delta State

Hoover

Baseball

Garrett Farquhar– Shelton State Community College

Brock Guffey– Wallace State Community College Hanceville

Drew Guffey– Snead State Community College

Jacob Kopkin-Nicholls State University

Ty Robinson– Denison University

Tyler Williams-Huntingdon College

Cross Country

Tucker Hill– University of Mobile

Football

Ben Abercrombie-Harvard University

Markese Brown– Cumberland University

Kholbe Coleman-Bowling Green State University

Kam Ford-Faulkner University

Cortez Hall– University of North Alabama

DeCarlos Hurt-Faulkner University

Jayden Jordan-Sacred Heart University

Ricky Palao-Western Carolina University

Will Singleton-University of North Alabama

C.J. Sturdivant– University of North Alabama

Christon Taylor-University of North Alabama

Jimmy Turner– Cumberland University

KJ Vault-Tulane University

Golf

Julie Baker-The University of Southern Mississippi

Mychael O’Berry-Auburn University

Tanner Tabor-Millsaps College

Frankie Wade-University of North Alabama

Soccer

Hayden Cousineau-University of Alabama in Huntsville

Jared Walker– The University of West Alabama

Cole Williams– United States Coast Guard Academy

Softball

Kaley Anthony– Wallace State Community College Hanceville

Caroline Hart-Spring Hill University

Leslie Norris-Millsaps College

Abby Tissier-Auburn University

Track and Field

Luke Ballard– University of South Alabama

Will Clark– Harding University

Caitlyn Little-University of South Carolina

Volleyball

Kyra Hunter– The University of New Orleans

Jackson-Olin

Football

Demario Brown -- Alabama Prep

Montez Coleman -- Southern Prep

Tadarian Moultry -- Auburn

Mackell Pippen -- Tennessee Tech

Maplesville

Terence Dunlap -- Troy University (football)

McAdory

Football

Malcolm Askew -- Auburn

Willie Langham -- Tulane

Dakota Chapman -- JSU

Nathan East -- Samford

Phillip Brown -- Tuskegee

Malachi Cook -- Maryville

Cameron Baker -- Maryville

Leonard Williams -- Maryville

Minor

Football:

Jaylond Adams - Troy

Yul Cowdy - Jacksonville State

Jacurk Jackson - West Florida

Deandre Charleston - Kentucky Christian

Joshua Ivory - Minnesota State

Zion Bowens - William Penn

Jeffery Lee - Anderson

Aaron Shuford Minnesota State

Stacy Willis Minnesota State

Larry Ellis - Army Enlistment

Khristion Prowell - Huntingdon College

Allen Porter - Louisiana Prep Academy

Obra Satterfield Minnesota State

Mortimer Jordan

Football

Josh Evans -- Faulkner University

Douglas Moore -- Birmingham-Southern College

Spencer Brown -- UAB

Softball

Abigail Crane -- Bevill State Community College

Parker

Eugene Minter -- UAB (football)

Piedmont

Football

Taylor Hayes, Jacksonville State University

Krae Keener, Olivet Nazarene University

Mason Langley, Jacksonville State University

Ramsay

Football

Jeffrey Battle -- North Alabama

Jonathan Bishop -- Southern University

Austin Brundidge -- Presbyterian

Jamarcus Ellison -- Delta State

Jalen Gladney -- Tennessee Tech

Anthony Howard -- Alabama A&M

Kordell Jackson -- Austin Peay

Matthew Kenty -- Tennessee Tech

Andrew Robinson -- Mercer

Justin Whisenhunt -- Troy

Baniko Harley -- Austin Peay

Spain Park

Will Battersby - University of Alabama - Birmingham (baseball)

Dylan Bradley - High Point University (soccer)

Isabel Cado - University of Alabama (XC/Track & Field)

Madison Cobb - University of West Georgia (soccer)

Rachel Cunningham - San Diego State University - (swimming)

Daryn Ellison - The University of Chicago (tennis)

Douglas Henze - Harvard University (football)

Mary Katherine Horton - Samford University (golf)

Jamal Johnson - University of Memphis (basketball)

Josiah Johnson - University of the Cumberlands (football)

Jenna Olszewski - Auburn University (softball)

Lindsay Song - Davidson College (tennis)

Jordan Susce - University of Louisville (golf)

Mary Kate Teague - University of Alabama - Huntsville (softball)

Mary Katherine Tedder - University of Texas (softball)

Mykael Walton - University of the Cumberlands (football)

Larry Wooden - Arkansas State University {football)

Southside-Gadsden

Alaric Williams -- Auburn (football)

Thompson

Tyler Couch -- Birmingham-Southern College (football)

Vestavia Hills

Football

Patrick Nuss -- UAB

James Edwards -- Clemson

Jacob Edwards -- Clemson

Soccer

Cambree Kennedy -- Huntingdon

Walter Wellborn

Jordan Montgomery -- Samford (football)