National Signing Day 2017: Area high schools

WBRC FOX6 News will be at as many signing ceremonies as possible. Follow FOX6 Sports Directer Rick Karle on Twitter for updates throughout the day.
Bessemer City
Football
Marquel Shelton -- Garden City CC
Jhalin Witherspoon -- Garden City CC
Jamal Brooks -- Missouri
Carver
Football
Darrell Cook -- Lincoln
Cardell Jones -- Lincoln
Keldrick Marsh -- Miles
Tadarrius Patterson -- Toledo
Syhiem Simmons -- Rutgers
Corey Tarbert -- Point
Clay-Chalkville
Nico Collins -- Michigan (football)
Cullman
Football
Hunter Brannon -- Alabama
Softball
Mckensi Burks -- Lindsey Wilson College
Sierra Easterwood -- Central Alabama Community College
Meredith McPherson -- Snead State Community College
Hannah Morton -- Wallace State
Tiffany Schwaiger -- Snead State Community College
Soccer
Kaitlin Cook -- West Georgia
Baseball
Caleb Lipsey -- Wallace State
Gardendale
Football
Steven Crowder -- Eastern Kentucky
Dawson Cazola -- North Alabama
Sterling Stone -- Itawamba CC
Jon-Hulston Hill -- Faulkner
Demetrius King -- North Alabama
Andrew Freeman -- North Alabama
Volleyball
Kaila Gibson -- Point University
Soccer
Alexa Kaufman -- West Georgia
Hayden
Leonard Johnson -- Duke (football)
Hewitt-Trussville
Football
David Acfalle -- UAB
Grayson Cash -- UAB
Noah Igbinoghene -- Auburn
Connor Adair -- Memphis
Hillcrest
Football
Chris Finch -- Lane College
Clay Harris -- Delta State
Ladarius Murray -- Lane College
Brian Robinson -- Alabama
Jai Smith -- JSU
Kionte Taggart -- Delta State
Hoover
Baseball
Garrett Farquhar– Shelton State Community College
Brock Guffey– Wallace State Community College Hanceville
Drew Guffey– Snead State Community College
Jacob Kopkin-Nicholls State University
Ty Robinson– Denison University
Tyler Williams-Huntingdon College
Cross Country
Tucker Hill– University of Mobile
Football
Ben Abercrombie-Harvard University
Markese Brown– Cumberland University
Kholbe Coleman-Bowling Green State University
Kam Ford-Faulkner University
Cortez Hall– University of North Alabama
DeCarlos Hurt-Faulkner University
Jayden Jordan-Sacred Heart University
Ricky Palao-Western Carolina University
Will Singleton-University of North Alabama
C.J. Sturdivant– University of North Alabama
Christon Taylor-University of North Alabama
Jimmy Turner– Cumberland University
KJ Vault-Tulane University
Golf
Julie Baker-The University of Southern Mississippi
Mychael O’Berry-Auburn University
Tanner Tabor-Millsaps College
Frankie Wade-University of North Alabama
Soccer
Hayden Cousineau-University of Alabama in Huntsville
Jared Walker– The University of West Alabama
Cole Williams– United States Coast Guard Academy
Softball
Kaley Anthony– Wallace State Community College Hanceville
Caroline Hart-Spring Hill University
Leslie Norris-Millsaps College
Abby Tissier-Auburn University
Track and Field
Luke Ballard– University of South Alabama
Will Clark– Harding University
Caitlyn Little-University of South Carolina
Volleyball
Kyra Hunter– The University of New Orleans
Jackson-Olin
Football
Demario Brown -- Alabama Prep
Montez Coleman -- Southern Prep
Tadarian Moultry -- Auburn
Mackell Pippen -- Tennessee Tech
Maplesville
Terence Dunlap -- Troy University (football)
McAdory
Football
Malcolm Askew -- Auburn
Willie Langham -- Tulane
Dakota Chapman -- JSU
Nathan East -- Samford
Phillip Brown -- Tuskegee
Malachi Cook -- Maryville
Cameron Baker -- Maryville
Leonard Williams -- Maryville
Minor
Football:
Jaylond Adams - Troy
Yul Cowdy - Jacksonville State
Jacurk Jackson - West Florida
Deandre Charleston - Kentucky Christian
Joshua Ivory - Minnesota State
Zion Bowens - William Penn
Jeffery Lee - Anderson
Aaron Shuford Minnesota State
Stacy Willis Minnesota State
Larry Ellis - Army Enlistment
Khristion Prowell - Huntingdon College
Allen Porter - Louisiana Prep Academy
Obra Satterfield Minnesota State
Mortimer Jordan
Football
Josh Evans -- Faulkner University
Douglas Moore -- Birmingham-Southern College
Spencer Brown -- UAB
Softball
Abigail Crane -- Bevill State Community College
Parker
Eugene Minter -- UAB (football)
Piedmont
Football
Taylor Hayes, Jacksonville State University
Krae Keener, Olivet Nazarene University
Mason Langley, Jacksonville State University
Ramsay
Football
Jeffrey Battle -- North Alabama
Jonathan Bishop -- Southern University
Austin Brundidge -- Presbyterian
Jamarcus Ellison -- Delta State
Jalen Gladney -- Tennessee Tech
Anthony Howard -- Alabama A&M
Kordell Jackson -- Austin Peay
Matthew Kenty -- Tennessee Tech
Andrew Robinson -- Mercer
Justin Whisenhunt -- Troy
Baniko Harley -- Austin Peay
Spain Park
Will Battersby - University of Alabama - Birmingham (baseball)
Dylan Bradley - High Point University (soccer)
Isabel Cado - University of Alabama (XC/Track & Field)
Madison Cobb - University of West Georgia (soccer)
Rachel Cunningham - San Diego State University - (swimming)
Daryn Ellison - The University of Chicago (tennis)
Douglas Henze - Harvard University (football)
Mary Katherine Horton - Samford University (golf)
Jamal Johnson - University of Memphis (basketball)
Josiah Johnson - University of the Cumberlands (football)
Jenna Olszewski - Auburn University (softball)
Lindsay Song - Davidson College (tennis)
Jordan Susce - University of Louisville (golf)
Mary Kate Teague - University of Alabama - Huntsville (softball)
Mary Katherine Tedder - University of Texas (softball)
Mykael Walton - University of the Cumberlands (football)
Larry Wooden - Arkansas State University {football)
Southside-Gadsden
Alaric Williams -- Auburn (football)
Thompson
Tyler Couch -- Birmingham-Southern College (football)
Vestavia Hills
Football
Patrick Nuss -- UAB
James Edwards -- Clemson
Jacob Edwards -- Clemson
Soccer
Cambree Kennedy -- Huntingdon
Walter Wellborn
Jordan Montgomery -- Samford (football)
