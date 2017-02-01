National Signing Day 2017: Area colleges

The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>
The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?More >>
Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?More >>
Alabama’s 2017 Golden Flake A-Day Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The A-Day Game will be televised live on ESPN for the second year in a row and is free to the public.More >>
Alabama’s 2017 Golden Flake A-Day Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The A-Day Game will be televised live on ESPN for the second year in a row and is free to the public.More >>
In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.More >>
In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.More >>
The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>
The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
Freshman All-SEC Mustapha Heron will not test the NBA waters and will return to Auburn for his sophomore season, the Tigers’ leading scorer announced on Tuesday.More >>
Freshman All-SEC Mustapha Heron will not test the NBA waters and will return to Auburn for his sophomore season, the Tigers’ leading scorer announced on Tuesday.More >>
Auburn's former Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville says he will not be running for governor.More >>
Auburn's former Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville says he will not be running for governor.More >>
Two underclassman defensive linemen have elected to transfer away from South Carolina.More >>
Two underclassman defensive linemen have elected to transfer away from South Carolina.More >>
Agreement will keep Coach Saban as the Crimson Tide’s head coach though January 31, 2025.More >>
Agreement will keep Coach Saban as the Crimson Tide’s head coach though January 31, 2025.More >>
Alabama continued its dominance in rounds two and three of the 2017 NFL Draft, as five more members of the Crimson Tide found new homes.More >>
Alabama continued its dominance in rounds two and three of the 2017 NFL Draft, as five more members of the Crimson Tide found new homes.More >>