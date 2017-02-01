National Signing Day 2017: Area colleges

Auburn's former Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville says he will not be running for governor.

Former AU coach Tommy Tuberville will not run for governor

Freshman All-SEC Mustapha Heron will not test the NBA waters and will return to Auburn for his sophomore season, the Tigers’ leading scorer announced on Tuesday.

Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.

The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.

In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.

Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Buccaneers select O.J. Howard with 19th pick of the NFL Draft

The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.

Alabama coach Nick Saban could make $65 million over the next eight years.

Tide rolls in: Saban could make $65 million over 8 years

The next generation of college athletes will announce where they plan on attending school on Wednesday.

At high schools nationwide, athletes are signing National Letters of Intent.

In the world of football, Alabama is hoping to maintain its reputation of signing the nation's top recruiting class. Auburn is hoping to build on the progress made last season with another strong signing class.

UAB looks to continue signing top talent in anticipation for the program's return in this Fall.

Jacksonville State is hoping to pick up the best recruits of the Ohio Valley Conference and Samford wants to see what type of recruiting class third-year head coach Chris Hatcher brings in.

Alabama: Click here for more details.

Najee Harris RB 6-2 225 Antioch, CA

Tua Tagovailoa QB 6-1 215 Ewa Beach, HI

Alex Leatherwood OL 6-6 3henix City, AL27 Pensacola, FL

Major Tennison TE 6-6 240 Flint, TX

Dylan Moses LB 6-3 235 Bradenton, FL

Thomas Fletcher LS 3-2 220 Georgetown, TX

Jerry Jeudy WR 6-1 175 Deerfield Beach, FL

Tyrell Shavers WR 6-6 202 Lewisville, TX

Chadarius Townsend ATH 6-0 190 Tanner, AL

Kyriq Mcdonald DB 5-11 190 Madison, AL

Elliot Baker OL 6-7 295 San Francisco, CA

Isaiah Buggs DL 6-5 290 Ruston, LA

Vandarius Cowan LB 6-4 226 Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Daniel Wright DB 6-1 187 Fort Lauderdale, FL

Mac Jones QB 6-2 180 Jacksonville, FL

Xavier McKinney DB 6-1 192 Rosewell, GA

Chris Allen LB 6-4 234 Baton Rouge, LA

Markail Benton LB 6-2 237 Phenix City, AL

Kendall Randolph OL 6-4 310 Madison, AL

Phil Mathis DL 6-4 287 Monroe, LA

Henry Ruggs III WR 6-0 175 Montgomery, AL

Brian Robinson RB 6-1 224 Tuscaloosa

Labryan Ray DL 6-5 275 Madison, AL

Auburn: Click here for more details

*Malcolm Askew DB 5-11 185 McCalla, AL/McAdory

*Nick Brahms OL 6-4 280 Navarre, FL/Navarre

*K.J. Britt LB 6-0 235 Oxford, AL/Oxford

*Sal Cannella TE 6-5 230 Arlington Heights, IL/Scottsdale CC

*Jarrett Stidham QB 6-2 210 Stephenville, TX/McLennan CC

*Malik Willis QB 6-1 185 Atlanta, GA/Roswell

*Chandler Wooten LB 6-2 225 Acworth, GA/North Cobb

Calvin Ashley OL 6-7 330 Washington, DC/St. John's College

John Samuel Shenker TE 6-4 240 Moultrie, GA/Colquitt County

Noah Igbinoghene WR 5-11 190 Trussville, AL/Hewitt-Trussville

Austin Troxell OL 6-7 315 Gurley, AL/Madison Academy

Alaric Williams RB 6-1 210 Southside, AL/Southside

Tyrone Truesdell OL 6-3 335 Augusta, GA/Lucy Laney

Devan Barrett RB 6-1 195 Tampa, FL/Tampa Catholic

Jordyn Peters DB 6-1 185 Muscle Shoals, AL/Muscle Shoals

T.D. Moultry LB 6-2 230 Birmingham, AL/Jackson-Olin

Anders Carlson K 6-3 185 Colorado Springs, CO/Classical Academy

Alec Jackson DL 6-5 280 Montgomery, AL/Jefferson Davis

Traivon Leonard DB 6-0 190 West Palm Beach, FL/Oxbridge Academy

Bill Taylor LS 6-4 240 Tuscaloosa, AL/American Christian Academy

Carlito Gonzalez DB 6-1 195Decatur, GA/Stephenson

JaTarvious Whitlow WR 6-0 200 Lafayette, AL/Lafayette

*Early enrollee*

Jacksonville State: Click here for more details

Tre Bendolph (DB, 5-9, 165, Mobile, Ala./McGill-Toolen HS)

Dequan Charleston (CB, 6-1, 178, Linden, Ala./Linden HS)

Charles Crawford (DB, 5-10, 180, Prichard, Ala./Vigor HS)

Bradley Flott (SAF, 6-2, 170, Mobile, Ala./St. Paul's Episcopal)

Austin Freeman (SAF, 6-1, 170, Scottsboro, Ala./Scottsboro HS)

Yul Gowdy (CB, 5-10, 161, Adamsville, Ala./Minor HS)

Taylor Hayes (QB, 5-11, 205, Piedmont, Ala./Piedmont HS)

Jaleel Heard (WR, 6-0, 204, Opelika, Ala./Opelika HS)

TaDarrell Hodge (DL, 6-3, 245, Signal Mountain, Tenn./Signal Mountain HS)

Mason Langley (OL, 6-3, 310, Piedmont, Ala./Piedmont HS)

Michael Matthews (RB, 6-0, 210, Mobile, Ala./UMS-Wright HS)

Zsajuan Powe (LB, 6-0, 205, Eight Mile, Ala./Blount HS)

Michael Shaddix (OL, 6-4, 270, Fort Payne, Ala./Fort Payne HS)

Tyrese Slocum (OL, 6-4, 300, Memphis, Tenn./Ridgeway HS)

Jai Smith (DE, 6-2, 251, Tuscaloosa, Ala./Hillcrest HS)

Zion Webb (QB, 6-0, 197, Phenix City, Ala./Central HS)

Zack Woodard (LB, 6-1, 230, Thomasville, Ala./Thomasville HS)

*January enrollees*

Clay Alexander (TE, 6-3, 210, Montgomery, Texas/Montgomery HS)

Eric Archie (OL, 6-1, 270, Mobile, Ala./Murphy HS)

Dakota Chapman (LB, 6-0, 235, McCalla, Ala./McAdory HS)

Samford: Click here for more details

Bruce Aubley OL 6-4 280 Jacksonville, Fla. Bishop Kenny HS

Nathan East LB 6-2 200 McCalla, Ala. McAdory HS

Tre'Shun Floyd LB 6-0 208 Auburn, Ala. Auburn HS

Ty Herring FS 6-3 185 Fernandina, Fla. Fernandina Beach HS

Nelson Jordan DL 6-2 230 Starkville, Miss. Starkville HS

Zach Kadum OL 6-3 292 Silver Creek, Ga. Rome HS

Brendan Loftus OL 6-7 290 Tallahassee, Fla. Godby HS

Joshua Long DL 6-1 252 Columbus, Ga. Brookstone HS

Jordan Montgomery ATH 6-1 180 Anniston, Ala. Walter Wellborn HS

Treyvon Paulk RB 5-9 190 Alpharetta, Ga. Milton HS

Moise SatineATH5-9172Avon Park, Fla.Avon Park HS

Montrell Washington WR 5-9 175 Canton, Ga. Cherokee HS

Kentre'vious Williams ATH 6-1 180 Baconton, Ga. Mitchell County HS

UAB: Click here for more details

Kristopher Moll Coral Gables, FL 6-2 200 LB

Patrick Nuss Vestavia Hills, AL 6-7 285 OL

Spencer Brown Morris, AL 6-0 230 RB

Logan Arnold Hazel Green, AL 6-5 200 TE

Grayson Cash Trussville, AL 6-0 195 AT

Eugene Minter Birmingham, AL 6-4 190 WR

David Acfalle Trussville, AL 6-0 195 DB

Thomas Johnston Spanish Fort, AL 6-2 225 LB

Click here for details on signing classes at Troy, Faulkner, ASU.

