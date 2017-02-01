UAB student found dead in parking deck ID'd - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UAB student found dead in parking deck ID'd

BIRMINGHAM, AL (AP) -

A UAB student found dead in a parking deck has been identified.

Authorities say Jacob Tyler Whitmore, 22, was found inside of a vehicle Tuesday in a parking deck on 12th Street South and University Boulevard.

A university spokesperson says no foul play is suspected.

