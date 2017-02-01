UAB student found dead in parking deck ID'd

Spotty showers continue to move across the area this afternoon with highs only in the 50s. We can expect the wet and breezy conditions to continue through the early evening.More >>
Spotty showers continue to move across the area this afternoon with highs only in the 50s. We can expect the wet and breezy conditions to continue through the early evening.More >>
A Tuscaloosa County woman convicted of her ex-husband’s 2012 murder will not get a new trial, following an order filed this week by a judge in Tuscaloosa.More >>
A Tuscaloosa County woman convicted of her ex-husband’s 2012 murder will not get a new trial, following an order filed this week by a judge in Tuscaloosa.More >>
The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) will offer free rides on the Magic City Connector on Saturday May 6, 2017.More >>
The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) will offer free rides on the Magic City Connector on Saturday May 6, 2017.More >>
Congratulations to Childersburg Elementary, Sycamore School in Talladega County and UAB for being named among the 2017 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools by Education Department Secretary, Betsy DeVos!More >>
Congratulations to Childersburg Elementary, Sycamore School in Talladega County and UAB for being named among the 2017 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools by Education Department Secretary, Betsy DeVos!More >>
RECORD COLD: We are certainly on track to set record minimum high temperatures today.More >>
RECORD COLD: We are certainly on track to set record minimum high temperatures today.More >>