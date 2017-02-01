Woman sues Homewood over Walmart detainment incident

A woman who was detained by Homewood police at Walmart on Dec. 1 has sued the city and one of the police officers in the incident for excessive force and unreasonable search and seizure.

A Facebook Live video of the incident involving Brenda Rivers and Homewood police went viral in the days following the arrest, prompting protests, an apology and the reassignment of the officer involved.

The lawsuit says Homewood police officer Corey Lenard “slammed Rivers to the ground” after her refusal to let officers search her purse in a theft investigation.

“Defendants lacked reasonable suspicion or probable cause to attack and assault Rivers,” the lawsuit reads.

During the incident, the woman who had reported her wallet stolen told officers Rivers was not the person. Rivers remained handcuffed and on the floor for approximately 30 minutes as a crowd of shoppers gathered complaining about her treatment.

The lawsuit says Rivers sustained physical injuries, pain, mental anguish and emotional distress,

It says she received medical treatment and incurred medical expenses.

The lawsuit asks for punitive and compensatory damages.

Attorneys Tyrell Jordan and Brett Turnbull filed the lawsuit on behalf of Rivers.

