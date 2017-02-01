Authorities ID teen shot and killed while walking home from school

A teenager shot and killed Tuesday in Birmingham has been identified as 17-year-old Juzahris Quintez Webb.

Police say Webb was walking home from Wenonah High School in the 3100 block of Cedar Avenue Southwest when he was shot. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died.

Police say Webb was on the way home with a friend when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting. Webb was struck in the stomach and he and his friend ran to the nearest store for help.

Police have learned that Webb had recently had several altercations with some boys from his school and in the neighborhood.

