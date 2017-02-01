Offices damaged in fire at Fultondale City Hall - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Offices damaged in fire at Fultondale City Hall

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
FULTONDALE, AL (WBRC) -

No injuries were reported in a Wednesday morning fire at Fultondale City Hall on Walker Chapel Road. 

Administrative offices in the building suffered smoke damage. 

According to initial investigation, the fire appears to be mainly electrical and may have started in the upper part of the building. 

Everyone who was in the building was able to make it out safely. 

