Mickey: Another sunny start, but clouds move in this afternoon

It's a very mild morning out there, with temperatures coming in closer to what we typically see as highs for this time of the year.

We are expecting the start of Wednesday to remain mostly clear. Clouds are expected to begin increasing this afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 60s and SW winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight is expected to be mostly cloudy with lows near 50 degrees and a with light SW winds.

Thursday and Friday should see mostly cloudy skies along with scattered light rainfall across our area. A weak cold front slides into Alabama and will likely stall bringing about those conditions.

Saturday should see variably cloudy skies, but with little to no rainfall.

Super Bowl Sunday does show rainfall moving into our area, but the latest models bring the rain into our area in the late morning to early afternoon hours. So hopefully the roads will begin drying out in time for us to make it to and from our Super Bowl parties. The rainfall amounts with this system appear to be very limited.

Clouds are expected to linger on Monday, but the 1st day of our new workweek should be dry.

A more potent storm system appears to be headed our way Tuesday afternoon into next Wednesday.

