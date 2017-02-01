Birmingham PD detain 2 suspects driving stolen car matching description of the one in fatal shooting

Birmingham police have detained two people after they fled a traffic stop in Ensley.

The main scene is in the area of 43rd Street Ensley.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton says officers tried to stop the car because it matched the description of the one seen at the fatal shooting of a Wenonah High School student.

Police have not yet confirmed if these two suspects are connected to the fatal shooting.

When police got behind the car, the suspects fled on foot. The car rolled back and hit a cruiser but there are no injuries reported. Police say the car was reported stolen.

K-9s assisted in the search.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.