Conservative radio host responds after Pres. Trump fires her sister, former acting AG

Terre Quillian is a conservative radio show host in Birmingham. She's also the sister of fired acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates.

We spoke with Quillian about whether she backed her sister's decision on immigration executive order or the administration's decision.

Yates is a Democrat but Quillian is a Republican and a Trump supporter.

When they get together Quillian says they don't discuss politics because she does that for a living. In fact, she found out about the news during her Birmingham radio show on Talk 99.5.

Quillian said she could not believe the news.

"Sally is one of the most well respected prosecutors in the United States and has been for decades and decades," she said.

Quillian says that she understands why her sister acted as she did even though they do not see eye to eye.

“I agree in principle on President Trump's stay on immigr ants from those seven nations but I do believe the order was poorly written. So I can understand why she took the stance that she did. Mine would have been different," Quillian said.

But she believes President Trump should have handled it differently.

“I was really disappointed in President Trump, who I supported for president and that I still do support, but I was very disappointed in his response to Sally's actions because to say that she disgraced the Justice Department. That's absurd," she said.

Quillian says that Yates has already had several job offers already. She even told us that she has seen several people pulling for Sally to run for governor in Georgia.

