$85M bond means big changes for Tuscaloosa County schools

Over the next five years Tuscaloosa County Schools will work to meet the demand of it's growing student population by building three new schools.

“Some of the schools are crowded and parents want more career tech. Each fall we go into our communities and do community forums and each of our high school clusters they want additional programs for their students,” said Tuscaloosa County Schools Superintendent Walter Davie.

On top of the new schools Superintendent Davie said the district is getting a career tech education annex at Tuscaloosa County high school that will hold four programs.

“Students have different goals and options for their life college is a great option. But not all students will go to college and it will take the same preparation,” said Davie.

New middle schools for Northport, Sipsey Valley and high school for Holt are areas projected for fast growth based on the district enrollment data.

Sylvester Whitehead, a 1988 Holt High School graduate, said the time for a new school is now.

“New school will be good 'cause everybody is taking the kids to other schools 'cause Holt is so run down,” said Whitehead.

The new school replacing Holt High School is expected to hold more than 100 students than the current location holds now.

“We are getting a new school and it's overdue let's just be happy it's here,” said Whitehead.

The new high school for Holt is expected to be complete August of 2018.

