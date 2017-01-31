University of Alabama students create app to deliver essentials on demand

Students at the University of Alabama have a solution for you when a convenience store isn't convenient enough.

"We give you time back in your day. So, wherever you go, we go," said John Newman Ugo Chief Executive Officer.

So whether it's purchasing a bag of chips or other store items, it all can be done in the palm of your hand or at the computer thanks to a business called Ugo, a website and iPhone app create by University of Alabama students.

"We have frozen food. We have health and beauty. We really have really you know things like batteries. When you need it we have it," said Newman.

And Ugo is going places, closing in on $100,000 in sales with 400 app users and nearly 8,000 purchases within a year of launching.

"Compared to the brick and mortar store that you have to go to and spend time there. If you want to do that, you can do that. Or you can sit back in your chair at work or on your lunch break; order UGo and you're still working," said Newman.

With 10 employees, orders are delivered by car like a pizza delivery in 20 minutes or less. The website even tracks the delivery driver. A $2 delivery fee is due upon arrival but there's no additional tax since they don't sell outside Tuscaloosa County.

"As soon as someone makes that first delivery it's the same reaction. It's like 'Oh my gosh, this is so cool. I can't believe I can get all this stuff delivered to me when I want it," said Will Randle, Ugo Chief Operating Officer.

Drivers make deliveries every day from noon to 2 a.m.

