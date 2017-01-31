Tuscaloosa city councilor might not be eligible to run for re-election after writing bad check

A city councilor is in hot water after he wrote a bad check to the city of Tuscaloosa.

Now he awaits to hear from a judge to find out if he will qualify to run for re-election or not.

Councilor Eddie Pugh said he didn’t mean to pay his $200 qualifying fee with a bad check and that this whole thing was an awful mistake.

Pugh said he forgot he closed the account linked to the check he wrote over three years ago and that those funds were transferred to a new campaign savings account.

The check was turned in on January 13 but came back to the city clerk’s office on January 25, one day after the candidate qualifying period closed.

Although Pugh went back to the clerk to pay the fee he was informed his name would not be on the ballot since he missed the deadline.

A court order was issued to put his name on the ballot but Pugh won’t find out if he qualifies to run for District 6 until his court hearing February 17.

