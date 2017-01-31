BFRS responds to house fire in Ensley - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BFRS responds to house fire in Ensley

(Source: Josh Walker/WBRC) (Source: Josh Walker/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service crews say everyone safely escaped a house fire on 26th Street Ensley Tuesday night.

The fire was concentrated at the back of the house and crews say it didn't take long to extinguish. 

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

