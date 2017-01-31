1 dead in Gate City shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL



By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Jonathan Bailey/WBRC) (Source: Jonathan Bailey/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

One man is dead after a shooting in Birmingham's Gate City community. 

Police are investigating in the 7500 block of 64th Court Way South. 

Police say the victim was an innocent bystander and was caught in the crossfire when two other men were shooting at each other.

Police are searching for the two shooters, who fled the scene before officers arrived.

