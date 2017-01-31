Attorney says temporary immigration ban is affecting her clients working in the medical field

A Homewood attorney says President Trump’s immigration ban could impact healthcare in the United States and other poor areas of the world.

"It’s been absolutely horrific. It's the only thing I can say," Klari Tedrow said.

Tedrow, a refugee from Hungary, is an immigration attorney in Homewood. Hundreds of her clients are foreign born doctors who are working in the United States on visas. Many of those doctors are now fearful of going home and not being able to return to the U.S.

"They can't go home and it's going to impact the recruitment of more physicians because only these foreign physicians will work in these very rural, very remote, medically under-served areas." Tedrow said.

Tedrow said one of her clients is stuck in Pakistan and is undergoing a background check even though Pakistan is not on President's Trump list of restricted countries.

She says the order is creating confusion inside and outside of the United States. Tedrow hopes for compromise she expects lawsuits will be filed challenging the President's executive orders in every federal appeals district of the country.

"I think its going to take court action. I think the judiciary will have to do something about this. The judicial system," Tedrow said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.