Birmingham PD says teen has died after being shot while walking home from school

Birmingham police say a 17-year-old male passed away after he was shot while walking home from school Tuesday afternoon in the 3100 block of Cedar Avenue Southwest.

This is near Wenonah High School. The teen was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died.

Police say he was on the way home with a friend when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting. The teenager was struck in the stomach and he and his friend ran to the nearest store fore help.

Police have learned that the victim had recently had several altercations with some boys from his school and in the neighborhood.

Birmingham Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Larry Contri confirmed that the teen attended Wenonah and extended his condolences:

"We were deeply saddened after being notified today that a Wenonah High School student was shot after school while walking along Cedar Avenue. He later succumbed to his injuries at University Hospital. The Birmingham Board of Education, its employees and Wenonah High School extend heartfelt sympathy to the student's family, friends and classmates. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. Grief counselors will be available at Wenonah High School on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to work with students and staff."

Birmingham Mayor William Bell says he's already spoken with Police Chief A.C. Roper about the case.

"It's a very bad situation any time a young person's life is cut short, that's why our efforts to get illegal guns off the street is so important," Bell said. "I've asked the police chief to do all he can to ensure we address this matter, but more importantly, we lost a young life and another young life has been totally destroyed because we will catch the person who is responsible for this."

