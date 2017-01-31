Irondale police open safe found along Crestwood Boulevard

Police found some change and a cash register key inside the safe. (Source: Irondale PD)

Irondale police have opened a safe found in a ditch along Crestwood Boulevard last week.

City workers pried it open Tuesday morningand found 51 cents in pennies and an "IBM" cash register key. Investigators still believe this safe belonged to a business.

These contents are now in evidence and police are still encouraging the owner to come forward.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.