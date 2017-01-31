Police searching for suspect after chase in Gadsden

One suspect is in custody while troopers in Gadsden look for another following a police chase.

Alabama state troopers chased burglary suspects through the Turrentine Avenue area Tuesday afternoon. The driver wrecked the Chevy Suburban into a side yard and fled.

The second suspect was taken into custody.

Nearby schools, Striplin Elementary and Gadsden Middle, were placed on a soft lockdown that has since been lifted.

