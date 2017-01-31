UAB PD & Birmingham PD investigate student death at parking deck - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

UAB PD & Birmingham PD investigate student death at parking deck

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

UAB confirms that their police department is working with Birmingham police are investigating a student death in a parking deck on 12th Street South and University Boulevard.

A university spokesperson says no foul play is suspected.

We have a crew on scene to gather more details so please check back.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly