Helena Middle School reporting spike in student illnesses

Officials say there's no outbreak but a lot of students are missing classes at Helena Middle School due to illness.

It has been a steady stream of cars coming and leaving Helena Middle School Tuesday. Some parents are picking up sick students and others d ropping off students who have been sick.

"We have about 165 to 170, about 16 percent, of our population is out today. We had 148 out yesterday," Principal Scott Knight said.

The county’s health department reports outbreaks if 20 percent of the student population is sick. The school system is taking steps to do all it can to sanitize the school and to reduce the rate of infections.

"We are making sure we are wiping down water fountains, door handles, desks, stair rails all of those kinds of things," Knight said.

The county’s cleanup crew comes in at night to again sanitize the school.

Thought this is not considered an outbreak, school leaders are concerned for students. The school nurse has been treating a line of students for variety of illnesses.

"The biggest thing is sore throat, headaches, low grade temperatures. A few have 100 degrees or above. Most are 99.5. A lot of coughing,” nurse Jackie Burnett

said.

The basic advice for parents is:

Get the flu vaccine

Keep child at home if sick

Tell children to cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing

Wash hands constantly

"We consider a fever starting out 100.4 degrees. If they have that, they need to stay out, to be fever free for 24 hours,” Burnett said.

The school nurse said too often students return to class too soon. Burnett has a word of warning for students: she can recognize those who are really sick and others who are faking. The school system normally sees a spike in illnesses following the Christmas break. The illnesses are expected to d rop in a few weeks.

