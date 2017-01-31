J-P: Rain and slightly cooler weather returning

Expect to see sunshine in the forecast over the next few days with only a small chance for rain late Wednesday.

Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 60s with lows in the upper 40s. The clear sky tonight will be perfect for viewing Venus and Mars.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s. Expect an increase in clouds after 3 p.m. and extending into the evening hours. Rain chances will climb a bit Wednesday night with spotty showers expected. Rain chances will be around 20 percent.

Sunshine will be in limited supply on Thursday and Friday. Expect rain chances both days around 30 percent. Highs Thursday will reach the lower 60s with temperatures Friday in the upper 50s.

Weekend Forecast: We'll see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. We'll see some scattered showers late Saturday. Rain chances are expected to climb to around 60 percent. A few non-severe thunderstorms are expected.

