Super Bowl Burger Bar

With over 14 billion hamburgers being eaten during the big game on February 5, take the hassle out of hosting a Super Bowl viewing party by creating a burger bar that guests will enjoy. BurgerFi Chef Mike Adams joined us to show viewers how to set up a Build-Your-Own Burger Bar with tips that will let guests customize their own grill-night classics.

You don't have to be a carnivore to enjoy a burger bar. Offer up veggie burger patties while still keeping it classic with all-American certified Angus beef patties. Have health conscious guests? Serve crisp, hand-cut lettuce to serve as the bun. You can never have too many condiments. Have some fun with your condiments and include options such as BBQ Sauce, Homemade Candied Bacon-Tomato Jam and Truffle Aioli. Make dressing up your burgers easy by serving condiments and toppings in small bowls or mason jars.

Add some personality to your burger bar with customizable chalkboard labels or label the tops of wooden spoons for convenience. Lay out expected toppings like ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato slices and cheddar cheese. Prove that burgers don't have to be basic with a few nontraditional options like onion rings, fried eggs, bacon, a variety of cheeses, jalapenos and chili.

