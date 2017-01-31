Kickback Chicken - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Kickback Chicken

Ingredients:

1 fresh baked biscuit
3-4 oz antibiotic free chicken breast
¼ cup buttermilk
¼ cup seasoned flour dredge
1 oz pepper jelly
1 oz crumbled goat cheese
1/4 oz chopped scallions
Oil for frying


Directions:

Preheat fryer to 350 degrees. 

Place chicken in a mixing bowl, and soak with buttermilk.  Allow to marinate for 30 minutes.

In a separate bowl add the seasoned flour dredge.  Remove the chicken from the buttermilk, and toss into the seasoned flour, coating each side.  

Place into a fryer.  Fry for 5 minutes until golden brown and cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.  Remove from fryer.  

Place onto a biscuit and top with pepper jelly, goat cheese, and scallions.  Serve immediately

