Kickback Chicken

Ingredients:

1 fresh baked biscuit

3-4 oz antibiotic free chicken breast

¼ cup buttermilk

¼ cup seasoned flour dredge

1 oz pepper jelly

1 oz crumbled goat cheese

1/4 oz chopped scallions

Oil for frying



Directions:

Preheat fryer to 350 degrees.

Place chicken in a mixing bowl, and soak with buttermilk. Allow to marinate for 30 minutes.

In a separate bowl add the seasoned flour dredge. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk, and toss into the seasoned flour, coating each side.

Place into a fryer. Fry for 5 minutes until golden brown and cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Remove from fryer.

Place onto a biscuit and top with pepper jelly, goat cheese, and scallions. Serve immediately

