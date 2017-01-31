Kickback Chicken

Ingredients:
1 fresh baked biscuit
3-4 oz antibiotic free chicken breast
¼ cup buttermilk
¼ cup seasoned flour dredge
1 oz pepper jelly
1 oz crumbled goat cheese
1/4 oz chopped scallions
Oil for frying
Directions:
Preheat fryer to 350 degrees.
Place chicken in a mixing bowl, and soak with buttermilk. Allow to marinate for 30 minutes.
In a separate bowl add the seasoned flour dredge. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk, and toss into the seasoned flour, coating each side.
Place into a fryer. Fry for 5 minutes until golden brown and cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Remove from fryer.
Place onto a biscuit and top with pepper jelly, goat cheese, and scallions. Serve immediately
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.