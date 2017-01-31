Jill: Closer to record highs than normal highs today

Temperatures are rising quickly and will top off in the 70s most locals this afternoon. Temperatures will be closer to record highs than normal highs. I think we will fall short of reaching record highs by a few degrees today. Sunshine will remain abundant and clear skies will persist through tonight. Temperatures after dark drop off into the 60s and then the 50s by Wednesday morning.



A front sagging southward will cause clouds to increase across the state though rain chances will remain low on Wednesday. Temperatures will still be well above normal with highs in the upper 60s.



The front drops in on Thursday and hangs around through Friday. That’s when our better chance for showers sets up and coverage both days, especially in the morning hours will spike to 30 percent. With the front moving through, that will mean cooler temperatures and highs in the 50s.



Saturday looks the coldest, especially in the morning with 30s to start. Dress for high temperatures in the 50s and partly sunny during the afternoon hours.



The forecast for Sunday and beyond continues to change. What looked like a good chance for rain and maybe some storms doesn’t look as likely now on Super Bowl Sunday. New data suggests the bulk of the rain staying across north Alabama or even farther north than that. I lowered the chance to 40 percent.



It also looks milder on Sunday and beyond. We will need to keep a watch on a potential storm system by the middle of next week. An early First Alert for potential strong storms if this system pans out.