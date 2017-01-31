18-wheeler overturns on I-20 WB near I-59

Rain will continue to fall across the area through the evening hours.More >>
All Tarrant City Schools are on a two-hour delay Thursday morning due to a power outage.
FIRST ALERT THURSDAY: Tracking a band of developing showers west of I-65 that will reach the I-65 corridor by 1 p.m.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a suspect wanted for car break-ins Wednesday in neighborhood off Highway 69 South.
The Tuscaloosa City Council is moving forward with a proposal to charge impact fees on certain new developments in the city.
