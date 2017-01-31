18-wheeler overturns on I-20 WB near I-59 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

18-wheeler overturns on I-20 WB near I-59

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

I-20 westbound is closed at 1st avenue after an 18-wheeler carrying onions overturned.

The wreck happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.  Drivers should expect delays.

The driver is expected to be OK.

