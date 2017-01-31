Mickey: Another mild winter day

Temperatures are a lot milder this morning. Several areas started out the day with temperatures in the 40s instead of 20s to low 30s like yesterday.

We are heading into another mild winter day for Alabama. This should be the perfect day to get outside and enjoy the weather or to get some things done on the never ending "honey do list". Under mostly sunny skies, expect highs in the upper 60s and SW winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight should be mostly clear with lows around 47 and a SW wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday should see a gradual increase in cloud cover in advance of a weak, slow moving frontal boundary approaching our state. It looks like our hump day will be dry for the most part with the exception of the possibility of a few sprinkles late.

Thursday into Friday the front is expected to stall across our area, bringing clouds, lower temperatures and the slight chance of scattered showers.

Saturday looks to be a day when we are in between wet weather systems. I don't think we will see rain to begin the weekend.

On Super Bowl Sunday rain is possible. While no severe storms are expected, we could see some wet roadways to and from your Super Bowl parties.

Monday looks to be dry at this point, but clouds could linger as we begin our new work week.

