Mickey: Another mild winter day

Strong gusts of winds moving across our area knocked several down trees and power lines Thursday morning.More >>
All Tarrant City Schools are on a two-hour delay Thursday morning due to a power outage.More >>
We begin our morning with heavy winds and scattered light rainfall across our area.More >>
This week the Alabama Charter School Commission overturned the Birmingham Board of Education’s decision to deny New Rising Star’s application for a charter school.More >>
If you were big into fantasy sports before they became illegal in Alabama, you may have a chance to do it all again. Senator Paul Sanford who's sponsoring the Fantasy sports billMore >>
