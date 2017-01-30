Gardendale mayor says city is examining lawsuit claiming double taxation

Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland says he was a little surprised by the lawsuit filed by a Gardendale resident.

The suit says the ad valorem tax put in place for a new school system is double taxation.

Gardendale's proposed split from Jefferson County Schools has been held up in court for the past two years.

Hogeland said the city is examining this new lawsuit.

"We've got to answer the questions that are posed in the lawsuit and we recognize that and in regards to how that millage is divided up and presented in with what the county already what we already paid to the county currently, there are some gray areas," he said.

The mayor says they are hope for a decision from federal court on the schools split by this spring.

