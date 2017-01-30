Ruffner Mountain says one trailhead will soon be cut off by private property

Ruffner Mountain Preserve says if you usually access the area through the old Irondale Trailhead, it will soon be blocked by private property.

Last year, Walter Energy auctioned off about 5 acres at Ruffner Road and J&S International Inc. bought the plot of land.

Ruffner Mountain Preserve tried to get the land donated to the nature preserve and the city of Irondale even made an offer in an effort to keep the land public.

Ruffner says the offers were turned down.

"It's cool. There's not many places for us to come, for kids to get out, with everything growing like it is," Quintin Stallings said.

"I'd tell them just to leave it open. This is a nice place for people to come. A lot of people come out here. More people are showing up. There's plenty of people in there. It's not trashed by any means and it looks nice," Peyton Markstrom added.

There was an open house at the Ruffner Mountain nature center Tuesday to educate the public about their efforts and to give residents a chance to ask questions and voice concerns.

