Northport woman celebrates 105th birthday

An incredible birthday was celebrated in west Alabama Monday afternoon.

The guest of honor is Evelyn Morgan, who is celebrating her 105th birthday.

"This lady is the most outstanding lady I have ever known," says Bobbie Vaughn, Evelyn's daughter.

Evelyn's family helped her celebrate what they call an extraordinary life.

"God gave her so many talents and abilities and she used them wisely for other people," said Vaughn.

And now Evelyn treated herself to a sweet birthday cake more than a century in the making.

"I've never seen her sick. I've never seen her have a cold hardly. Other than the health issue or dementia, she's in great condition," said great-granddaughter Ariane Godfrey.

And the secret to her longevity..

"She took a Centrum Silver Vitamin every day," said Vaughn.

Hunter Creek Health and Rehab, where Evelyn lives, say they've been in Northport since 1964 and have never had a birthday this high.

