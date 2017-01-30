Volunteers needed for National Senior Games - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The National Senior Games is coming to Birmingham this year on June 2-15.

It's the largest multi-sport event in the world for senior athletes. There will be horseshoes, pickle ball, a triathlon and many more events.

The city of Birmingham is looking for volunteers.

Click here for details on signing up.

Volunteer opportunities include:

Athlete Registration
Athlete Village
Airport Ambassador and Greeter
Sport/Competition
Hotel Information Station
Hospitality
Awards Distribution Station
Sports Information Station
Volunteer Check-In
VIP Events

