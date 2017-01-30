Volunteers needed for National Senior Games

The National Senior Games is coming to Birmingham this year on June 2-15.

It's the largest multi-sport event in the world for senior athletes. There will be horseshoes, pickle ball, a triathlon and many more events.

The city of Birmingham is looking for volunteers.

Volunteer opportunities include:

Athlete Registration

Athlete Village

Airport Ambassador and Greeter

Sport/Competition

Hotel Information Station

Hospitality

Awards Distribution Station

Sports Information Station

Volunteer Check-In

VIP Events

