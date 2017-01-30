Reports: President Trump fires acting AG for refusing to enforce extreme vetting executive order

CNN and FOX News are reporting that President Donald Trump has fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for telling DOJ lawyers not to defend his executive order temporarily banning immigration from several predominately Muslim countries.

Dana Boente has been named acting Attorney General. He currently serves as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. He was nominated by former President Barack Obama in Oct. 2015 and confirmed by the Senate in Dec. 2015. He has served with the Department of Justice for 31 years.

This is a breaking news story so please check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.