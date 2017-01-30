University of Alabama President responds to executive order on immigration

Stuart Bell, President of the University of Alabama, has released a statement reaffirming the university's support for its international community.

"We are offering support to our to our international faculty, students and researchers for their continued success and well-being in light of the recent Executive Order," Bell said.

You can read his full statement below:

Our state and our nation have benefited immensely from the global intellect and engagement offered through our institutions of higher education. Our international faculty, students and researchers provide quantifiable value to all of us through their respective fields, impacting our lives in countless ways -- from health care and technology invention, to culture and the arts, and to our economy. The University of Alabama reaffirms that we welcome and value our community from across the globe. We are offering support to our international faculty, students and researchers for their continued success and well-being in lights of recent Executive Order. If you are directly impacted by these developments, we ask that you contact our International Students and Scholar Services Office at 205-348-5402 or international@ua.edu. Their office is located in Room 105 of B.B. Comer Hall. Other services are also available through the Counseling Center and Student Care and Well-Being. We will continue to gather information and evaluate the impact this order may have on member of our University community.

The executive order halts immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days. It also puts the U.S. refugee resettlement program on hold for 120 days. A federal judge ruled over the weekend that the U.S. cannot deport anyone from those seven nations who had a valid visa or a previously approved refugee application. There was also confusion over the weekend about how this order affected those with green cards. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Sunday that residents with green cards will be allowed to re-enter the country.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.