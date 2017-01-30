Gov. Bentley expects to name Sessions replacement shortly after AG confirmation

Governor Robert Bentley is ready to move on replacing Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions if he is confirmed as U.S. Attorney General.

Bentley says he expects Sessions to be nominated out of committee tomorrow. The governor then expects the full Senate will vote to confirm Sessions by the end of the week.

"I Interviewed 20 people," he said. "Let me say this it will be one of those 20. All of them are very good or I would not have chosen to interview them.”

Bentley said once the U.S. Senate confirms Sessions he will inform the President of the Senate of his choice to replace him.

The governor is not saying who he will name as Sessions replacement.

