'A lot of people are panicked': Local immigration attorney reacts to Trump's travel ban

Immigration attorneys are getting a lot of business in wake of President Donald Trump’s executive orders last week.

"A lot of people are panicked." Monique Okoye said.

Okoye is an immigration attorney in Vestavia Hills. She has been getting a lot of phone calls from people in the country on visas or green cards.

She is on a list of lawyers to help with any immigration problem of people being detained.

"The brush was too broad and the way the language was formed it certainly gave the impression the goal was to ban Muslims," Okoye said.

Okoye said even those who have green cards and visas who were allowed here have been detained at airports over the weekend. She says many fear the could be deported or not allowed back in the country if they leave.

Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt supports President Trump's executive order.

“Quite frankly, I think it is commonsense for additional vetting to occur for the countries that are home to ISIS and AL Qaeda," he said.

The fight over immigration is not expected to go away soon. So what is the basic advice any immigration attorney is giving someone caught up in the situation?

"You probably don't want to travel until its more settled because customs and border patrol has a lot of power over whether or not people can enter or not enter," Okoye said.

