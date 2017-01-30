New phone scam asks 'Can you hear me?'

The Better of Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama has been receiving calls from people who fear they have been targeted by a new phone scam.

It works this way:

People receive a phone call that offers a greeting, then ask “can you hear me?” When the individual on the phone says yes, consumer groups fear they have been targeted.

“The individual will then receive an invoice for a product they supposedly purchased,” David Smitherman of the BBB said.

If the individual challenges the invoice by phone, they play back “proof” which includes the individuals “yes” from the previous call.

Smitherman said the current scam is an attempt to harass or confuse the individual into paying for something they did not buy.

He said his best advice is if you receive an unsolicited call and become suspicious, don’t answer any questions. Simply hang up.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.