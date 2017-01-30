Community leaders want Birmingham to be a sanctuary city

A group of civil rights and community leaders will ask City Council Tuesday to consider formally making Birmingham sanctuary city.

Ashfaq Taufique, President of the Birmingham Islamic Society says there are growing concerns.

"We got a letter here. "There is a new Sheriff in Town back up and leave." So people are taking this as permit, permission to abuse Muslims." he said.

Taufique plans to join others asking the Birmingham City Council to officially make the designation. The local government is not going to take actions against undocumented workers or immigrants in the country." Taufique said.

Birmingham is known for being a battleground of civil rights.

One city councilwoman says she can vote to become a sanctuary city.

"I don't believe in rounding up anyone and throwing them out of the country. I think the president can sit down and work something out also," said Councilwoman Sheila Tyson.

Over the weekend Mayor William Bell joined others at Kelly Ingram vowing to oppose any civil rights violations

“The institution of government is being utilized and marshaled to cause division in our community. We must all support the efforts not to allow that to happen again.” Bell said.

