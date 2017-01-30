Shelby Co. authorities still searching for Chelsea credit union robbery suspect

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a suspect in Monday afternoon robbery at a credit union in Chelsea.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s, standing 6-feet tall and weighing 180-pounds. He has a dark beard and mustache and was dress in a gray jacket, blue jeans and a black and white baseball cap.

He fled the APCO Employees Credit Union in the 300 block of Chelsea Crossroads with an undisclosed amount of money around 2:30 p.m. He was last seen behind a nearby Publix shopping center.

Shelby County authorities are using a helicopter to search the area, according to its Facebook page.

“There is no reason for local residents to be alarmed,” according to the post. “The Sherriff’s Office would like to remind residents that there may be an increased law enforcement presence in the area as deputies continue to search for the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 205-669-4181 or use the Secret Witness line at 205-669-9116.

