Gardendale PD: GA fugitive crawled into bank ceiling to avoid arrest

Gardendale police have arrested and charged a fugitive from Georgia who crawled into the ceiling of a bank to avoid arrest last week.

Police say David William Hughes, 29, of Alpharetta, Ga. was trying to cash a forged check at the US Ameribank of Fieldstown Road on Friday, Jan. 27. Officers were called to assist and when they arrived, they say Hughes ran into the bank's bathroom and crawled into the ceiling.

They say Hughes continued to crawl across the ceiling, causing damage to the building and refusing to surrender.

Police and Jefferson County deputies were eventually able to take Hughes into custody.

They say he sustained some minor cuts while crawling in the ceiling so they took him to be treated at UAB Hospital.

Hughes has been charged with possession of a forged instrument, criminal mischief and resisting arrest. His bond totals $8,100. He was wanted in Georgia for failure to appear in court in an armed robbery case.

