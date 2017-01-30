Accountant charged with embezzling over $11 million from Shelby Co. company

A Birmingham accountant has been charged with five counts of fraud after federal prosecutors say he embezzled $11 million from a Shelby County company.

Thomas L. Hinson, 69, faces five wire fraud charges after investigators say he deposited more than 225 checks from Strickland Trading Inc., where he worked as CFO, into a company he created called Strickland Trading Company, LLC between April 2007 and April 2016.

Prosecutors filed a plea agreement that requires Hinson to plead guilty to the fraud charges and forfeit his interest in properties in Virginia Beach, VA, Lutz, FL, Sevierville, TN and Birmingham.

Hinson defrauded his employer for more than $11.2 million by using the name and address of a friend in Madison County to set up the second company to conceal his connection to it, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

He then took checks mailed to Strickland Trading, Inc. by customers and deposited them into Strickland Trading Company, LLC.

Hinson used the money to buy vehicles and property and to pay for expenses for himself, his family and friends.

Prosecutors say he used false financial statements and false representation to Strickland Trading, Inc. corporate officers to hide the crimes.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.