Anniston Depot workers await "clarification" on whether hiring freeze will cost them their jobs

A local union president says jobs at the Anniston Army Depot are endangered under President Donald Trump's orders instituting a federal hiring freeze.

Trump's presidential memorandum reportedly exempts all military personnel and people vital to public safety and national security, but does not exempt civilian military workers.

Charles Barclay, president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 1945, says his local represents some 239 workers at the Depot who are temporary employees. That means their jobs are assigned by term, and when the term runs out they are rehired.

But the hiring freeze, he says, means all 239 jobs are in jeopardy, and 20 workers could be fired as early as next Monday.

"It's devastating that employees who are already hired, not new hires, hired, are losing their jobs from the hiring freeze," says Barclay. "We have not received any guidance on how to retain these term and temp employees, who have been here for years."

"It stops you from temporarily promoting employees who are currently hired, who work here every day, (for) ten, twenty, thirty years," Barclay says.

Barclay says all of the Materiel Command's depots, including another Alabama facility, Redstone Arsensal, could be affected. He says Redstone could lose up to 120 workers.

Barclay says he's contacted the offices of Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Saks) and Senators Richard Shelby and Jeff Sessions, and says Rogers' office told him they are seeking clarification on the president's order.

During his interview with WBRC, Barclay at one point became overcome with emotion and broke down, thinking of the workers.

"They're not doing anything wrong. They're losing their jobs for no reason, based on guidance that we don't have," Barclay said through tears. "They're doing a great job, and they don't deserve to lose their jobs."

Barclay says it will hurt more than just the individual workers and their families.

"We will hurt the war fighter by losing their skill sets," he says. "You won't be able to spend money at Walmart, and Publix, and Target, when you start losing 239 employees."

The depot commander, Col. Martine Kidd, echoed the confusion expressed by Barclay. In a statement emailed to WBRC, Kidd said, "On Friday (Jan. 27), we (command staff and AFGE Local 1945) met with those employees who will be affected in the month of February to let them know that as soon as additional information is received, we will keep them informed."

Kidd put the number of affected employees at 241.

