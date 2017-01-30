No injuries after MAX bus catches fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

No injuries after MAX bus catches fire

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

No riders were on a MAX bus when it caught fire in Birmingham Monday morning.

It had just been taken out of service and was being driven by a mechanic.

The hydraulic hose burst and it leaked hydraulic fuel, starting the fire.

