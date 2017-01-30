J-P: Mild temperatures continue

A gradual increase in temperatures is expected over the next few days. This is staying on course with our forecast for a mild winter.

This afternoon temperatures will reach the mid-60s with abundant sunshine. This evening temperatures will fall into the mid-40s so a light jacket may be required if you have plans tonight.

Tuesday will be another winner of a day for folks with outdoor plans. We will see highs in the upper 60s and possibly as high as 70 in a few places during the afternoon. The dew point temperatures will remain low giving us comfortable conditions. We will again see mostly sunny skies in the forecast on Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 60s. We can expect a slight increase in cloud cover late Wednesday with the possibility for a few showers. A few sprinkles are expected in the forecast from Wednesday through Saturday. Rainfall amounts should generally be light as a weak front stalls across the area.

Temperatures will likely be a bit cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s with morning lows in the lower to mid-40s.

Weekend forecast: Saturday should be mostly cloudy with little to no rain across the area. We will see a few breaks in the cloud cover. Highs Saturday will reach the mid-50s. By Saturday evening, we'll see some cloud cover and lows in the lower 40s. Rain chances Sunday will climb to around 50 percent. The good news is this will be just rain.

The longer range forecast continues to indicate above average temperatures over the next few months.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.