Jill: Above normal temperatures are likely this afternoon

Sunshine dominates the sky on this Monday afternoon and temperatures rise into the upper 50s. Clear skies remain through tonight and Tuesday. Temperatures bottom out in the middle 40s overnight.

Tuesday afternoon looks very mild with many locations pushing 70 degrees. This burst in warmth comes in advance of a cold front.

The cold front drops in our direction on Wednesday which will cause clouds to develop and overspread the state. There is only a slight chance for a passing shower. Temperatures will still be very mild for the season on Wednesday afternoon and highs in the 60s.

On Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the cold front drops south across Central Alabama. Rain chances spike to 30% on Thursday and temperatures will be closer to normal.

The front will remain in our vicinity through the weekend and finally push through for a final time on Sunday.

Rain chances spike to 40% on Friday and then drop down to 20% on Saturday. The best chance for rain and even storms sets up on Sunday. Chance for precipitation is at 60% as of now.

