Mediterranean Snapper

Ingredients:
8 oz. Fillet of Snapper
2 oz. Bright Star's famous Greek Sauce
Olives
Feta cheese
Tomatoes
Purple onions
Sweet bell peppers
Garlic
Sweet basil
Thyme

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.
Remove snapper from cooler then marinate snapper in greek sauce for 15 minutes.
Cook in oven for 12-15 minutes. Garnish with remaining ingredients.
Serve over pasta

