Mediterranean Snapper

Ingredients:

8 oz. Fillet of Snapper

2 oz. Bright Star's famous Greek Sauce

Olives

Feta cheese

Tomatoes

Purple onions

Sweet bell peppers

Garlic

Sweet basil

Thyme

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.

Remove snapper from cooler then marinate snapper in greek sauce for 15 minutes.

Cook in oven for 12-15 minutes. Garnish with remaining ingredients.

Serve over pasta

