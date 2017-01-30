Human remains found in west Jefferson County

Jefferson County authorities are investigating after human remains were found near a vacant home in the Booker Heights community in the western part of the county.

Deputies were called to a home on Shady Grove Road around 3:30 Sunday afternoon on a report of human remains being found nearby.

A man had been squirrel hunting in the area and had found what he believed to be human skeletal remains.

Deputies were led to a densely overgrown area in the 5300 block of Wood Avenue where the remains were located.

The identity of the victim and the cause of death has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

